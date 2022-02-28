Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 10,273 Covid Cases In A Day

The active cases dipped to 1,11,472

With 10,273 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,16,117, while the active cases dipped to 1,11,472, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death count climbed to 5,13,724 with 243 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 21 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.54 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Feb 28, 2022 06:50 (IST) Covid rages in Iraq as vaccinations lag

In the stores and buses of Iraq masks are rare even as Covid-19 spreads widely, vaccines are viewed with suspicion and the sick see hospitals as a last resort.



At Al-Shifaa Hospital in the capital Baghdad, the ramifications are clear.



"More than 95 percent of those sick with Covid-19 in intensive care are unvaccinated," said Ali Abdel Hussein Kazem, assistant director of the facility.



Half of the 40 intensive care beds are occupied in the department, where irregular beeping from monitors and IV machines is constantly heard.

