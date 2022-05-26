Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 2,124 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Updates: The country also saw 17 deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

India reported at least 2,124 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to 4,31,42,192, while the active cases increased to 14,971, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of Covid-related deaths reached 5,24,507 with 17 more people dying due to the virus, the data showed yesterday.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.