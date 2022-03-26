Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 1,685 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India recorded at least 1,685 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,30,16,372 as of Friday. According to Union health ministry data, the active cases declined further to 21,530 today.
The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, it showed.
A reduction of 2,531 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.35 per cent, the ministry said.
Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus cases in India:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
COVID-19 Infections Surge In Most Of UK As England Nears Record High
Coronavirus levels reached all-time highs in Scotland and Wales and are nearing record levels in England, with around 4.2 million people infected across the UK last week, official figures showed Friday.
Coronavirus levels reached all-time highs in Scotland and Wales and are nearing record levels in England, with around 4.2 million people infected across the UK last week, official figures showed Friday.