Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Over 14,000 New Covid Cases, 6% Lower Than Yesterday

Covid cases in India: The number of active cases has fallen below two lakh after 49 days.

India reported more than 14,000 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,28,81,179. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the active cases dipped to 1,48,359.

The number of dead climbed to 5,12,924 with 302 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 18 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

