Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 1,581 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Cases: The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.39 per cent.

India on Tuesday reported a total of 1,581 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,30,10,922. According to Union health ministry data, the active cases declined further to 23,913 today.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, it showed.

A reduction of 2,741 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.28 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.39 per cent, the ministry said.

