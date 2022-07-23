Coronavirus Live: India Reports 21,880 New COVID-19 Cases, 60 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Friday reported a total of 21,880 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's overall Covid tally to 4,38,47,065. The active cases increased to 1,49,482, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The country also reported 60 new Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number fatalities to 5,25,930.
The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.
Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Joe Biden's Covid Symptoms "Have Improved", Says White House Doctor
President Joe Biden's symptoms "have improved" and his key vital signs including blood pressure remain normal, his White House physician said Friday a day after the 79-year-old US leader tested positive for Covid.
President Joe Biden's symptoms "have improved" and his key vital signs including blood pressure remain normal, his White House physician said Friday a day after the 79-year-old US leader tested positive for Covid.