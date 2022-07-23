Coronavirus Live: India Reports 21,880 New COVID-19 Cases, 60 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 LIVE: At least 60 Covid-related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

India on Friday reported a total of 21,880 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's overall Covid tally to 4,38,47,065. The active cases increased to 1,49,482, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country also reported 60 new Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number fatalities to 5,25,930.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.