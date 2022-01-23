Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 3.37 Lakh New Covid Cases In India

India Covid-19 Cases: The overall count of Omicron variant Covid cases reached 10,050.

India's daily Covid curve showed marginal improvement on Saturday as the country reported 3.37 lakh cases, which is around 2.7 per cent lower than Friday. The active cases now comprise 5.43 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.31 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has dropped from 17.94% to 17.22% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.65 per cent.

The overall count of the highly infectious Omicron variant reached 10,050 today with 29 states reporting cases of the new strain.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed the 161-crore mark. 94 per cent of India's adults have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 72 per cent are fully vaccinated, according to the government.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

