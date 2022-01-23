Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Tests Covid +ve

COVID-19: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet by the Vice President Secretariat, Mr Naidu has asked everyone who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

The Vice President, too, will remain in self-isolation for a week.

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 23, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 curve showed marginal improvement today as the country reported 3.33 lakh cases, which is marginally lower than yesterday. With a tally of 3.92 crore cases, India is the second worst-hit country after the US.

The active cases comprise 5.57 per cent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.18 per cent.

The daily positivity rate - the share of coronavirus tests that return positive and considered a key marker of the pandemic's status - is slightly up from 17.22% to 17.78% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.65 per cent.