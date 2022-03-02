Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records Nearly 7,000 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.77%

New Delhi:
India reported at least 6,915 new COVID-19 cases and 180 deaths on Tuesday. According to Union Health Ministry, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,31,045.
India's active caseload now stands at 92,472.
With 16,894 patients recovering from the virus the recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent.
The daily positivity rate stands at 0.77 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is at 1.11 per cent.
Covid Curbs Eased In Delhi: What Changes From Today
The Covid-19 restrictions in national capital Delhi have been eased from Monday. A decision in this regard was taken at a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Friday. This has been done since COVID-19 cases have fallen considerably.
