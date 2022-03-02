Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records Nearly 7,000 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.77%

India COVID-19 Cases: India's active caseload now stands at 92,472.

India reported at least 6,915 new COVID-19 cases and 180 deaths on Tuesday. According to Union Health Ministry, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,31,045.

With 16,894 patients recovering from the virus the recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.77 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is at 1.11 per cent.

