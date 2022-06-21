Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 12,781 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: The death count climbed to 5,24,873 with 18 fresh fatalities on Monday.

India recorded 12,781 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 2 hours that pushed its infection tally to 4,33,09,473, while the number of active cases increased to 76,700, according to Union health ministry data.

The death count climbed to 5,24,873 with 18 fresh fatalities on Monday.

The active cases comprise 0.17 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 4,366 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.89 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.50 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.