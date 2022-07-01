Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 18,819 Covid Cases, 39 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Thursday reported at least 18,819 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,34,52,164. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the active cases rose to 104,555 today.
India also reported 39 Covid-related deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 5,25,116.
The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.58 per cent, the ministry said.
North Korea Blames "Alien Things" Near South Korea Border For Covid Outbreak
North Korea claimed on Friday the country's first COVID outbreak began with patients touching "alien things" near the border with South Korea, apparently shifting blame to the neighbour for the wave of infections that hit the isolated country.
