Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 18,819 Covid Cases, 39 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: India also reported 39 Covid-related deaths on Thursday

India on Thursday reported at least 18,819 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,34,52,164. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the active cases rose to 104,555 today.

India also reported 39 Covid-related deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 5,25,116.

The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.58 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.