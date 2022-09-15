Coronavirus Live: India Sees 5,108 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE: India recorded 19 Covid-related deaths on Wednesday.

India on Wednesday reported 5,108 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 4,45,10,057.

The country also reported 19 new Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death tally to 5,28,216.

India's active caseload currently stands at 45,749 which accounts for 0.1 percent of the total cases.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.71 percent. As many as 5,675 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,39,36,092.

Here are the LIVE updates on Covid-19:

