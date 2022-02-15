Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 34,113 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate At 3.19%

Covid-19 Cases in India: The recovery rate was recorded at 97.68 per cent.

India on Monday reported 34,113 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period, bringing the Covid tally to 4,78,882. According to the Ministry of Health, the daily positivity rate in India has been recorded at 3.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.99 per cent.

A total of 75.18 crore tests have been conducted so far in India, with 10,67,908 tests held in the last 24 hours.

A total of 91,930 patients have recovered on Monday and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,16,77,641. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.68 per cent.

