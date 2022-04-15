Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records Over 1,000 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 LIVE: The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records Over 1,000 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: The number of active cases of the infection has further declined to 11,058.

New Delhi:

India reported at least 1,007 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,30,39,025. According to Union Health Ministry, the country also reported at least 26 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,21,736.

However, the number of active cases of the infection has further declined to 11,058.

The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

A reduction of 19 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.23 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,25,02,454, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Apr 15, 2022 06:05 (IST)
325 New Cases In Delhi Today, Highest In 40 Days, Disaster Body Meet Soon
Delhi on Thursday reported 325 fresh COVID-19 cases, which is the highest in 40 days, and zero deaths, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.39 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
.