Coronavirus Live: India Records Over 5,000 New Covid Cases, 15 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Monday recorded 5,221 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,00,580, while the active cases dipped to 47,176, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The death count climbed to 5,28,165 with 15 more fatalities due to Covid in the last 24 hours.
The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.
A decline of 769 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Here are the LIVE updates on Covid-19:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
"Mystery Over Origins Of Covid Could Have Consequences For...": Parliamentary Panel
The parliamentary standing committee on Health and Family Welfare has strongly recommended to the government to reckon its diplomacy to appeal to the comity of nations to conduct studies to identify the origin of Covid-19.
The parliamentary standing committee on Health and Family Welfare has strongly recommended to the government to reckon its diplomacy to appeal to the comity of nations to conduct studies to identify the origin of Covid-19.