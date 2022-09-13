Coronavirus Live: India Records Over 5,000 New Covid Cases, 15 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE: At least 15 Covid-related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

India on Monday recorded 5,221 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,00,580, while the active cases dipped to 47,176, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death count climbed to 5,28,165 with 15 more fatalities due to Covid in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 769 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Here are the LIVE updates on Covid-19:

