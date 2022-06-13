Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reported 8,582 New Covid Cases Yesterday

India coronavirus live: The active cases stand at 44,513. (File)

India reported 8,582 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, while four more virus-related deaths increased the country's death count to 5,24,761, according to the health ministry. The active cases stand at 44,513, comprising 0.1 per cent of the cumulative cases.

The daily positivity rate recorded yesterday was 2.71 per cent while the national recovery rate was 98.68 per cent. Over 195 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country.

Here are the Highlights on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

