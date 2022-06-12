Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Added 8,329 New COVID-19 Cases On Saturday

India coronavirus live: Currently, there are 40,370 active cases in the country. (File)

India reported 8,329 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, which increased the country's case count to 4,32,13,435, said the Health Ministry. Besides, with 10 virus-related deaths also being reported yesterday, the Covid death count stood at 5,24,757.

Currently, there are 40,370 active cases in the country, comprising 0.09 per cent of the cumulative cases. The daily positivity rate recorded yesterday was 2.41 per cent. Nearly 195 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country.

Here are the Highlights on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

