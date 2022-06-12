Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Added 8,329 New COVID-19 Cases On Saturday

New Delhi:
India reported 8,329 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, which increased the country's case count to 4,32,13,435, said the Health Ministry. Besides, with 10 virus-related deaths also being reported yesterday, the Covid death count stood at 5,24,757.
Currently, there are 40,370 active cases in the country, comprising 0.09 per cent of the cumulative cases. The daily positivity rate recorded yesterday was 2.41 per cent. Nearly 195 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country.
Here are the Highlights on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
China Delays School Reopenings After "Rapidly Developing" Covid Outbreak
Most children in Beijing will not return to school next week as originally planned, Chinese officials said on Saturday, after an emerging Covid-19 outbreak prompted authorities to partly reverse a decision to resume in-person teaching. Read
