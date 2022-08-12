Coronavirus Live: India Reports Over 16,000 New Covid Cases, 53 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: The country also reported 53 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India on Thursday recorded a total of 16,299 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 4,42,06,996, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 53 new fatalities due to Covid in the last 24 hours, the overall Covid-related death count has reached 5,26,879.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,25,076 and accounts for 0.31 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.5 per cent. As many as 19,431 recoveries from the infection were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,35,55,041.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

