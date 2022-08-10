Coronavirus Live: India Sees 12,751 New Covid Cases, 42 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 LIVE: The country also reported 42 new fatalities due to Covid in the last 24 hours.

India on Tuesday reported a total of 12,751 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 4,41,74,650, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 42 new fatalities due to Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-related death count to 5,26,772.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,31,807 and accounts for 0.31 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.50 per cent. As many as 16,412 recoveries from the infection were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,35,16,071.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

