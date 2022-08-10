More Transmissible Omicron Sub-Variant Detected In Delhi

Coronavirus: Omicron sub-variant BA 2.75 has been detected in many samples in Delhi

A new sub-variant of the coronavirus strain Omicron has been detected in samples sent for genome sequencing in Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, a top medical officer of the hospital said.

The Omicron sub-variant BA 2.75 has been detected in many samples, LNJP Hospital Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar told NDTV.

The sub-variant has been found amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate, or cases per 100 tests, in the national capital. The number of people getting admitted to the hospital is also rising, the Medical Director said.

This Omicron variant is spreading faster and likely escaping immunity from previous infection and vaccination, Dr Kumar said.

"Omicron's sub-variant BA 2.75 has been found in the report. It has more transmission rate. This has emerged in the study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing. This new sub-variant also attacks people already having antibodies and also those who have taken vaccines," Dr Kumar said, news agency PTI reported.

The severity of the infection in new cases, however, is lower, he said, adding the elderly and those with co-morbidities are at risk.

Delhi reported 2,445 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since February 6. The positivity rate climbed to 15.41 per cent today and seven people have died.