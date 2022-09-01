Coronavirus Live: India Records 7,231 New COVID-19 Cases, 45 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19 Live: India also recorded 45 fatalities, taking the Covid-related death tally to 5,27,874.

India reported 7,231 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related infections to 4,44,28,393.

The number of active cases came down to 64,667, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

India also recorded 45 fatalities, taking the Covid-related death tally to 5,27,874.

The active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

