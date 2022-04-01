Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees 1,225 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Deaths In 24 Hours

Over 183.73 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country.

India's coronavirus tally rose to 4,30,24,440 on Thursday after country reported at least 1,225 fresh COVID-19 cases. India country also recorded 28 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death count to 5,21,129, according to the Health Ministry.

The Union health ministry data showed active cases declined to 14,704, comprising 0.03 per cent of the total infections.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said, adding that the daily positivity rate was at 0.22 per cent.

Over 183.73 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

