Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Records Lowest Daily Rise In Covid Cases

Coronavirus India Update: The national recovery rate is currently at 98.10 per cent.

India recorded lowest daily rise in Covid cases since early March with 14,146 fresh infections on Sunday. 144 deaths were recorded in the country due to coronavirus, which took the total death count to 4,52,124.

The number of active cases have declined to 1,95,846 and comprise 0.57 per cent of the total infections

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.10 per cent, highest since March 2020. 19,788 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3,34,19,749 in India.

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.29 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 48 days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.42 per cent in India.

A total of 11,00,123 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far to 59,09,35,381 in the country.

