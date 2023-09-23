Joe Biden Gets An Updated Covid-19 Vaccine

The president's personal physician said the US leader hoped others would follow his lead (File)

US President Joe Biden received a dose of the updated Covid-19 vaccine, as well as the annual flu vaccine, his doctor said Saturday.

The president's personal physician, Kevin O'Connor, said the US leader hoped others would follow his lead.

US officials last week authorized an updated version of the anti-Covid 19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, better adapted to the variants of the virus currently in circulation.

They also now recommend that all Americans aged 60 and older receive a vaccine against RSV, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

