Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 3,451 New Covid Cases, 40 Deaths

New Delhi:
India witnessed a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 3,451 fresh infections in a day, pushing the active cases of the disease to 20,635, according to Union Health Ministry data.
On Saturday, the country logged 3,805 new COVID-19 cases.
The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding that the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.74 per cent.
This comes as 3,079 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the count of total recoveries from coronavirus to 4,25,57,495.
Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
1,656 New Cases In Delhi, 21% Higher Than Yesterday, Positivity At 5.39%
Delhi recorded 1,656 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 224 new cases, one death; active count now 1,304
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 224 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,79,278, while one death raised the toll to 1,47,847, the health department said.
A total of 196 patients recuperated during the day, taking the cumulative recovery count to 77,30,127. There are 1,304 active cases in the state now.
Delhi reports 1,422 new COVID cases, zero deaths in last 24 hours
There are 5,939 active COVID cases in the city at present. With 26,647 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate on Sunday has been 5.34 per cent.
The national capital reported 1,422 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Sunday.
As many as 1,438 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,62,136.
