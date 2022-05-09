Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 3,451 New Covid Cases, 40 Deaths

This comes as 3,079 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

India witnessed a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 3,451 fresh infections in a day, pushing the active cases of the disease to 20,635, according to Union Health Ministry data.

On Saturday, the country logged 3,805 new COVID-19 cases.

The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding that the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.74 per cent.

This comes as 3,079 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the count of total recoveries from coronavirus to 4,25,57,495.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

May 09, 2022 06:59 (IST) 1,656 New Cases In Delhi, 21% Higher Than Yesterday, Positivity At 5.39%

Delhi recorded 1,656 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

May 09, 2022 06:06 (IST) COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 224 new cases, one death; active count now 1,304

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 224 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,79,278, while one death raised the toll to 1,47,847, the health department said.



A total of 196 patients recuperated during the day, taking the cumulative recovery count to 77,30,127. There are 1,304 active cases in the state now.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 224 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,79,278, while one death raised the toll to 1,47,847, the health department said.