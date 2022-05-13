Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 2,827 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: India also reported 24 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

At least 2,827 new COVID-19 cases reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 4,31,13,413. According to the Health Ministry data, the active cases dipped to 19,067 on Thursday.

The death count climbed to 5,24,181 with 24 fresh fatalities, the data stated on Thursday.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 427 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.95 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.82 per cent, according to the ministry.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases in India:

