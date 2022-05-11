Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Over 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: The death count climbed to 5,24,103 with 10 fresh fatalities on Tuesday.

India reported at least 2,288 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,07,689, while the active cases dipped to 19,637, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated.

The death count climbed to 5,24,103 with 10 fresh fatalities, the data stated on Tuesday.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 766 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.95 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.82 per cent, according to the ministry.

Here are the Live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

