Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 44,684 Fresh Cases Take India's Covid Tally To 87.73 Lakh

New Delhi:
India recorded 44,684 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 tally till now to 87.73 lakh, government data released on Saturday morning shows.
The number of new Covid cases reported was 0.4% lower than Friday's.
In this period, some 520 people died fighting the novel coronavirus disease, which has so far claimed 1,29,188 lives in India.
Total active cases dropped to 4.8 lakh as number of recoveries remained higher than new infections, although with a margin that seems to be becoming leaner.
Total recoveries stood at more than 81.6 lakh as almost 48,000 patients fought off the viral disease in the last 24 hours.
Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Cases:
Coronavirus Curbs Tighten In Europe As Global Deaths Top 1.3 Million
A swathe of new restrictions to curtail a second wave of coronavirus infections were announced or came into force from Austria to Greece, Italy to Portugal on Saturday as the global death toll climbed above 1.3 million.
More than 53 million have been infected worldwide by Covid-19, which is running rampant throughout America and Europe, forcing governments to take more drastic action despite the potential economic devastation.
Austria joined a growing trend announcing schools and non-essential shops would close from Tuesday, having imposed a partial lockdown two weeks ago.
"There are still many who say that infections don't happen at school, in shops or services," said Chancellor Sebastien Kurtz.
Temples, Other Places Of Worship To Reopen In Maharashtra From Monday
Temples and other places of worship will reopen in Maharashtra from Monday, the state government has said, listing coronavirus safety measures such as masks, sanitisers and temperature checks that they will have to follow. Read more