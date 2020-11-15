Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 44,684 Fresh Cases Take India's Covid Tally To 87.73 Lakh

India Coronavirus Cases: Number of new cases reported was 0.4% lower than Friday's. (Representational)

India recorded 44,684 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 tally till now to 87.73 lakh, government data released on Saturday morning shows.

The number of new Covid cases reported was 0.4% lower than Friday's.

In this period, some 520 people died fighting the novel coronavirus disease, which has so far claimed 1,29,188 lives in India.

Total active cases dropped to 4.8 lakh as number of recoveries remained higher than new infections, although with a margin that seems to be becoming leaner.

Total recoveries stood at more than 81.6 lakh as almost 48,000 patients fought off the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

