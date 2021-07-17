Coronavirus Live Updates: 'Next 100-125 Days Critical,' NITI Aayog On Covid

The next 100-125 days are critical in the fight against COVID-19, government has said.

The next 100-125 days are critical in the fight against COVID-19, the government has said. The fall in Covid cases after the peak of the second deadly wave two months ago has slowed down, and this should be taken as a warning sign, NITI Aayog member on health Dr VK Paul told reporters today.

"Fall in cases has slowed down. It's a warning signal. Next 100 to 125 days are critical for fight against Covid in India," said Dr Paul, who is also a member of the centre's task force on fighting Covid.

Several states have been cautiously easing restrictions after the second wave appeared to have waned. The country is, however, preparing for the possibility of a third wave.

