Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 30,548 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India

Coronavirus Cases in India: India now has more than 88.45 lakh total Covid-19 cases so far.

India registered the lowest daily cases in four months with 30,548 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, government data shows. This figure was 25 per cent lower than Sunday's case load. India now has more than 88.45 lakh total coronavirus cases so far, with 1.3 lakh deaths related to COVID-19.

The coronavirus deaths climbed to 1,30,070 with 435 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the sixth consecutive day.

There are 4,65,478 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprise 5.26 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total number of recoveries has surged to 82,49,579, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.27 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi will not be put under another lockdown in the wake of the third wave of COVID-19 since it has already peaked out, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday, dismissing all speculation.

"There is no chance of a lockdown," Health Minister Satyendar Jain said today. "I can tell you today that the peak of Delhi's third wave is gone," Mr Jain said. When asked about markets being shut down, he said, "It has not even been considered. The festival is over, the crowds will get thinner now on."

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Cases: