Coronavirus: India has been recording more daily recoveries than Covid-19 cases for last 45 days.

With 29,164 new COVID-19 infections detected in the last 24 hours, lowest daily rise in over four months, India's total coronavirus case count since the January outbreak increased to 88,74,291, government data shows.

In this period 449 people lost their life fighting COVID-19, taking the overall Covid-related fatalities to 1,30,519.