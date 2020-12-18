Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 24,010 New COVID-19 Cases In India

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 99.56 lakh with 24,010 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94.89 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 99,56,557 and the deaths rose to 1,44,451 with 355 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,89,740 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.31 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the eleventh consecutive day. There are 3,22,366 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.24 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Dec 18, 2020 06:13 (IST)
Joe Biden Aide Cedric Richmond Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Transition Team

US President-elect Joe Biden's incoming White House senior advisor, congressman Cedric Richmond, has tested positive for Covid-19 after having open-air "interactions" with Biden, the transition team said Thursday. 
