Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 22,890 New COVID-19 Cases India

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the 12th consecutive day.

India recorded 22,890 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total caseload to over 99.79 lakh. The number of fresh infections is 4.6 per cent down since Thursday. Up to 338 more deaths were reported, taking total fatality to 1,44,789 till now.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95,20,827 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.40 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the 12th consecutive day.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Dec 19, 2020 06:50 (IST) International Team Probing COVID-19 Origin Will Go To Wuhan: WHO



An international team of experts due to travel to China next month to probe the animal origins of Covid-19 will go to Wuhan and will carry out their investigation freely, the WHO said Friday. An international team of experts due to travel to China next month to probe the animal origins of Covid-19 will go to Wuhan and will carry out their investigation freely, the WHO said Friday.