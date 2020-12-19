Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 22,890 New COVID-19 Cases India

India recorded 22,890 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total caseload to over 99.79 lakh. The number of fresh infections is 4.6 per cent down since Thursday. Up to 338 more deaths were reported, taking total fatality to 1,44,789 till now.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95,20,827 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.40 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the 12th consecutive day.
Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
International Team Probing COVID-19 Origin Will Go To Wuhan: WHO
An international team of experts due to travel to China next month to probe the animal origins of Covid-19 will go to Wuhan and will carry out their investigation freely, the WHO said Friday.
Italy under new restrictions over Christmas, New Year
Italy, one of the countries worst hit by Covid-19, will be placed under new restrictions over the Christmas and New Year periods, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced late Friday.
Under the new measures, shops, bars and restaurants will be closed and travel between regions will be banned, and in theory only one daily outside trip per household will be permitted.
Religious celebrations will be allowed until 10:00 pm.
The prime minister conceded that the authorities had neither the means nor the will to monitor compliance with containment measures, but he asked Italians to respect a new limit of people hosting two adult guests at home.