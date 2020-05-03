Coronavirus Live Updates: Death Count From COVID-19 In India Reaches 1,223

COVID-19 Cases India Updates: The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 17. (File)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded the biggest single-day jump of 2,411 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total to 37,776, the Union Health Ministry said. A total of 1,223 deaths linked to the highly infectious COVID-19 have been reported so far in the country. The nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25 to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, has been extended till May 17.

The Indian Air Force's jets and transport planes will shower petals on hospitals and places of national importance while the Navy's ships will be lit up today in a show of support to medical professionals and others involved in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The gesture of thanks will start with laying of flowers at the police memorial in Delhi and in other cities this morning to honour police personnel deployed for enforcement of the nationwide lockdown, officials said.

As government eases curbs in some parts, travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road will remain banned across the country. Most commercial and private offices can open with upto 33 per cent staff, with the rest working from home.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases in India Live Updates:

May 03, 2020 06:27 (IST) Coronavirus: Centre Preparing Safety Guidelines For Schools, Colleges Once They Reopen

New seating matrix, staggered classes, different mess and library rules, revamped hostels and canteens, could be part of students' socially distant lives in schools and colleges when they return, with the HRD Ministry forming safety guidelines to be followed whenever classroom learning is resumed.

May 03, 2020 06:14 (IST) Rajasthan to impose fines for not wearing masks in public

The Rajasthan government on Saturday authorised all Executive Magistrates within their respective jurisdiction to impose fine of Rs 200 if any person is found without wearing a face mask or face covered in public or work place.

The government notification said that a shopkeeper will also be fined if he is found selling an item to a person not wearing face mask or face cover.

May 03, 2020 06:10 (IST) Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson Says Doctors Had A Plan If He Died Of COVID-19 Coronavirus

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson said doctors treating him for coronavirus prepared to announce his death after he was taken to intensive care. These were in his first detailed comments about his illness.

May 03, 2020 06:09 (IST) Maharashtra: A 'shramik special train' carrying around 1200 migrant workers left for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Bhiwandi at around 1:23 am today. #CoronaLockdownpic.twitter.com/y7Vqw9QEZZ - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020