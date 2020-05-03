Delhi High Court Official Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Report

The official is "recovering well" in the hospital, sources said. (Representational)

A Delhi High Court registry official has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in Delhi, sources said.

According to high court sources, the official has not been coming to the court complex since March 20.

The official, posted in the original side registry, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and his condition is stated to be stable, the sources said.

The high court is keeping a close track of the employee's health and has offered any kind of help required to the family.

Sources said the Registrar General, on behalf of the Chief Justice, has inquired about the well-being of the staff and one senior official has been deputed to check on his health on a regular basis.

"He is stated to be alright and stable. He is admitted in a ward and thankfully, recovering well. He has, so far, not been able to find out as to how he got infected, but fact remains that since March 20, he never came to the court complex even for a single day," one of the sources said.