Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records 7.42 Lakh Coronavirus Cases

COVID-19 Cases India Updates: India has crossed 7 lakh coronavirus cases. (File)

India's coronavirus count increased to 7,42,417 on Wednesday as it recorded a rise of over 22,000 COVID-19 cases in a single-day, even as the recovery rate further improved to over 61.5 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The number of patients who died due to the coronavirus increased to 20,642, with 482 new fatalities, as per the government data.

The number of recoveries stands at 4,56,830, while there are 2,64,944 active cases of the coronavirus infection currently in the country.

India now trails only the United States and Brazil in the number of COVID-19 cases and

