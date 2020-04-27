Coronavirus Live Updates: Biggest Single Day Spike Takes Total Cases To 26,917

COVID-19 Cases India Updates: India recorded its biggest single-day spike on Sunday.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India on Sunday recorded its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 1,975 patients testing positive, taking the total to 26,917, including 826 deaths, as per the data released by Union Health Ministry. Forty-seven deaths linked to the highly contagious illness were reported between Saturday and Sunday, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a video conference with state Chief Ministers to disussion the situation. This is the fourth time the Prime Minister is interacting with the states since the countrywide lockdown started on March 14. The video-conference -- which begins at 10 am -- is expected to review the extension of the lockdown. A clear exit plan and how it should be implemented in a phased manner will also be discussed.

