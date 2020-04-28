Delhi Breaches 3,000-Mark, Coronavirus Recovery Rate Falls

Delhi has the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the country (File)

Delhi's coronavirus total on Monday crossed the 3,000-mark with the addition of 190 cases in the last 24 hours. With no fresh deaths, the number of those who have died of the virus in the national capital remains 54.

Delhi on Monday added two new containment zones- Mehrauli and Pillanji village. Now the total of the areas under severe lockdown is 99. The total number of cases now stand at 3,108.

The city saw no recoveries on Monday. The total recoveries stood at 877. With the rising number of cases, the recovery rate has dropped from 30% on Sunday to 28.21%.

In the last 16 days, the number of coronavirus cases have tripled, so have the tests. From 579 per million on April 11, the test figure has improved to 1,976 per million.

Delhi has the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. Gujarat with over 3,300 cases, including over 150 deaths, is at the second position. Maharashtra, with over 8,000 cases and over 340 deaths, tops the list.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his government will allow the opening of standalone shops outside containment zones. However, malls and markets in Delhi, he said, will continue to remain shut.

"Last week, we had decided not to ease restrictions after the centre's order on relaxing shutdown in non-affected areas. We had decided to review the situation again in a week (on April 27)," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said.

Mr Kejriwal's government is exploring plasma therapy to treat coronavirus patients. He had said initial trials of the treatment had shown encouraging results.

He on Monday tucked in a message of religious amity in his daily briefing on coronavirus. Speaking of the success of Delhi's first case of plasma therapy, he said, plasma knows no religion or creed.

"We are requesting those who have recovered to donate their plasma. I am happy that everyone wants to come forward and save other people's lives. Those belonging to different religion, different caste, they have "jazba" (enthusiasm) on how to save other people's lives," he said.