872 Deaths In India, 48 In 24 Hours, 27,892 Cases So Far

India recorded 1,396 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 27,982 including 872 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. Forty-eight deaths linked to the highly contagious illness were reported from different parts of the country in the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with states this morning where at least nine chief ministers are expected to speak. This is the fourth time the Prime Minister would be interacting with the states since the countrywide lockdown started on March 25. The Chief Ministers are likely to discuss the responses to the partial relaxations granted on April 20 to certain sectors, the situation regarding test kits and the protection of doctors. They may also seek financial packages to deal with the aftermath of the health crisis.