India's has recorded 97,96,769 cases of coronavirus so far (File)

India recorded less than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the second time this month, which pushed its caseload to 97.96 lakh, while the total number of recoveries rose to 92.90 lakh, according to the Union health ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,96,769 with 29,398 fresh infections, while the death count rose to 1,42,186 with 414 new fatalities, the data showed.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases: