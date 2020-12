Additional doses will be enough to immunize 100 million people with two-shot regimen (Representational)

The United States said Friday it was purchasing 100 million more doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, amid reports the country passed on the opportunity to secure more supply of the Pfizer jab.

The agreement brings the total number of Moderna doses bought by the US government to 200 million, enough to immunize 100 million people with the two-shot regimen.

