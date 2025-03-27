US Health Department To Cut 10,000 Jobs As Part Of Overhaul

The US health department will reduce its workforce by around 10,000 full-time employees as part of a broader cost-cutting overhaul of the federal government, according to an official statement released Thursday.

Including early retirements and so-called "deferred resignations," the total downsizing will shrink the department from 82,000 to 62,000 employees.

"We aren't just reducing bureaucratic sprawl," said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. "We are realigning the organization with its core mission and our new priorities in reversing the chronic disease epidemic."

