US Health Department To Cut 10,000 Jobs As Part Of Overhaul

"We are realigning the organization with its core mission," said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.

The total downsizing will shrink the department from 82,000 to 62,000 employees.

The US health department will reduce its workforce by around 10,000 full-time employees as part of a broader cost-cutting overhaul of the federal government, according to an official statement released Thursday. 

Including early retirements and so-called "deferred resignations," the total downsizing will shrink the department from 82,000 to 62,000 employees.

"We aren't just reducing bureaucratic sprawl," said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. "We are realigning the organization with its core mission and our new priorities in reversing the chronic disease epidemic."

US Downsizing, Health Department, RFK Jr
