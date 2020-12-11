Coronavirus Live Updates: India Recorded 31,521 Cases On Thursday, 412 Deaths

With 37,725 new recoveries, the number of overall recovered COVID-19 patients stand at 97,67,371, pushing the recovery rate to 94.66 per cent.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India Recorded 31,521 Cases On Thursday, 412 Deaths

The overall COVID-19 cases reached 97,67,371, including 3,72,293 active cases (File)

New Delhi:

India recorded 31,521 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours on Thursday, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the country to 3,72,293, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 37,725 new recoveries, the number of overall recovered COVID-19 patients stand at 97,67,371, pushing the recovery rate to 94.66 per cent.

The overall COVID-19 cases reached 97,67,371, including 3,72,293 active cases and 92,53,306 recoveries. With 412 new deaths, the casualties mounted to 1,41,772.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Dec 11, 2020 06:58 (IST)
We Are A Month Away From Covid-19 Vaccine, Says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday claimed that while a vaccine against Covid-19 was just about a month away, the infectious virus had already been contained in the state.
coronavirus India Live updates

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india