Coronavirus Live Updates: India Recorded 31,521 Cases On Thursday, 412 Deaths

India recorded 31,521 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours on Thursday, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the country to 3,72,293, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 37,725 new recoveries, the number of overall recovered COVID-19 patients stand at 97,67,371, pushing the recovery rate to 94.66 per cent.

The overall COVID-19 cases reached 97,67,371, including 3,72,293 active cases and 92,53,306 recoveries. With 412 new deaths, the casualties mounted to 1,41,772.

