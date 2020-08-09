Coronavirus Live Updates: India Logs More Cases In 24 Hours Than US, Brazil For Fourth Straight Day

Over 14.27 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered so far in India (Representational)

For the fourth consecutive day on Saturday, India recorded more cases of coronavirus in a single day than the United States or Brazil, World Health Organization data showed. With over 61,000 cases in a single day, India's coronavirus tally has rushed passed 20.88 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. Over 14.27 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered so far across the country, it said.

Over 42,000 patients have died since the first case of coronavirus was recorded in India in January this year.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases: