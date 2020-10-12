Coronavirus Live Updates: India Crosses 'Landmark Milestone' With 60 Lakh Recoveries

New Delhi:
India crossed a "landmark milestone", the government said on Sunday as the country reported 60 lakh recoveries from the novel coronavirus, which has affected more than 70 lakh people in the country, taking it closer to overtaking the United States which currently has over 76 lakh cases.
With 74,383 new infections, India's Covid tally now stands at 70,53,806, the data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday showed. India reported 918 deaths linked to the virus on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,08,334.
For the third day in a row the active cases of COVID-19 remained below nine lakh.
Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
Nagaland's COVID-19 tally crosses 7,000-mark with 70 fresh cases
Nagaland's COVID-19 tally crossed the 7,000-mark on Sunday as 70 more people, including 40 security personnel, tested positive for the disease, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.
The fresh infections increased the state's total caseload to 7,019.
Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "70 positive cases of COVID-19 were detected today Dimapur 51, Kohima 13, Peren 2 and one each in Tuensang, Mon, Longleng and Mokokchung districts."
Forty-nine coronavirus patients - 33 from Dimapur, 15 from Kohima and one from Tuensang - were cured of the disease during the day, he said.
"I Am Immune" From COVID-19: Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump on Sunday declared himself immune from Covid-19 as he prepares to return to the campaign trail in a fight to regain ground against surging White House rival Joe Biden.
"It looks like I'm immune for, I don't know, maybe a long time and maybe a short time, it could be a lifetime, nobody really knows, but I'm immune," Trump said in a Fox News interview, a day after his doctor affirmed he was no longer a transmission risk for the disease.
"You have a president who is immune... so now you have a president who doesn't have to hide in a basement like his opponent," he added -- in a jab at the Democrat Biden and his far more cautious approach to campaigning in a pandemic.