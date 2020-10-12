India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 71 Lakh, 66,732 Cases In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Cases: The country recorded less than 70,000 new Covid cases for the first time since September 1. India's Covid tally has now crossed 71.2 lakh; 816 deaths recorded in 24 hours, 1,09,150 total fatalities.

Coronavirus Cases in India: Daily cases has fallen from a peak of almost 100,000 in mid-September.

New Delhi: The downward trend in India's coronavirus cases continued on Sunday, when the country recorded less than 70,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since September 1. With 66,732 patients testing positive for Sars-CoV-2 in the last 24 hours, the country's Covid tally has now crossed the 71.2-lakh mark, showed data shared by the Health Ministry this morning. Though India has added 10 lakh cases in the last two weeks, the country's 24-hour figures have come down to an average of 72,000 to 74,000 from the earlier 90,000-plus figure. With 71,559 recoveries, active Covid cases have also come down to 8.61 lakh. This is the fourth day in a row that active coronavirus cases have remained below 9 lakh.

Here are the top 10 updates on coronavirus cases:

  1. Almost 61.5 lakh people have beaten COVID-19 now, government data shows taking the recovery rate to 86.4 per cent. Earlier on Sunday, the government said the country has crossed a "landmark milestone", as data showed a total 60 lakh recoveries from the novel coronavirus.

  2. The total number of fatalities associated with the viral infection shot to 1,09,150 with 816 succumbing to COVID-19 in this period. India's Covid death rate is 1.5 per cent.

  3. While India's worst-hit state of Maharashtra recorded almost 11,000 cases, Karnataka and Kerala had an average of 9,500 cases each with Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, both, reporting almost 5,000 cases. These states together account for almost 60 per cent of all cases in the country.

  4. Maximum deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, which together accounted for almost 64 per cent of all fatalities.

  5. West Bengal, which has almost 3 lakh total Covid cases, has been throwing up record number of new coronavirus cases for almost a week as markets became crowded ahead of Durga Puja festivities. The state recorded 3,612 new cases in the last 24 hours. 

  6. The upward trend in some of the country's smaller states has sparked concern among health experts. They have warned that approaching winter coupled with festival-related economic and social activity could undo the progress made in controlling the pandemic in India.

  7. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also gave people a reality check. "There is no need to congregate in large numbers to prove your faith or your religion... You can pray to your gods at your homes. I would suggest that all of you celebrate festivals with your families," he said, pointing to coronavirus which is still on rampage.

  8. Despite the health warning, Delhi has allowed public celebration of Durga Puja and Ramleela. Organisers will need to follow COVID-19 safety rules and obtain permits from district magistrates. Closed spaces will be allowed to have up to 200 people at a time and open venues will be regulated individually. Delhi's caseload rose to 3.09 lakh with authorities reporting 2,780 new cases, while 29 fatalities took the number of deaths to 5,769

  9. India is the second worst affect country by the coronavirus pandemic. It is just 6 lakh cases short of surpassing the Covid tally in the US - worst-hit country till now with more than 2 lakh deaths.

  10. The country's daily positivity rate was 6.7 per cent as government conducted almost 10 lakh tests in the last 24 hours. More than 8.7 crore tests have been done in India since the coronavirus outbreak in January.



