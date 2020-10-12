India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 71 Lakh, 66,732 Cases In 24 Hours

Almost 61.5 lakh people have beaten COVID-19 now, government data shows taking the recovery rate to 86.4 per cent. Earlier on Sunday, the government said the country has crossed a "landmark milestone", as data showed a total 60 lakh recoveries from the novel coronavirus.

The total number of fatalities associated with the viral infection shot to 1,09,150 with 816 succumbing to COVID-19 in this period. India's Covid death rate is 1.5 per cent.

While India's worst-hit state of Maharashtra recorded almost 11,000 cases, Karnataka and Kerala had an average of 9,500 cases each with Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, both, reporting almost 5,000 cases. These states together account for almost 60 per cent of all cases in the country.

Maximum deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, which together accounted for almost 64 per cent of all fatalities.

West Bengal, which has almost 3 lakh total Covid cases, has been throwing up record number of new coronavirus cases for almost a week as markets became crowded ahead of Durga Puja festivities. The state recorded 3,612 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The upward trend in some of the country's smaller states has sparked concern among health experts. They have warned that approaching winter coupled with festival-related economic and social activity could undo the progress made in controlling the pandemic in India.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also gave people a reality check. "There is no need to congregate in large numbers to prove your faith or your religion... You can pray to your gods at your homes. I would suggest that all of you celebrate festivals with your families," he said, pointing to coronavirus which is still on rampage.

Despite the health warning, Delhi has allowed public celebration of Durga Puja and Ramleela. Organisers will need to follow COVID-19 safety rules and obtain permits from district magistrates. Closed spaces will be allowed to have up to 200 people at a time and open venues will be regulated individually. Delhi's caseload rose to 3.09 lakh with authorities reporting 2,780 new cases, while 29 fatalities took the number of deaths to 5,769

India is the second worst affect country by the coronavirus pandemic. It is just 6 lakh cases short of surpassing the Covid tally in the US - worst-hit country till now with more than 2 lakh deaths.