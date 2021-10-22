Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Achieves New Vaccine Feat With 100 Crore Jabs

COVID cases in India: 160 people have died of Covid in the 24-hour period.

India achieved a significant feat on Thursday as it completed administering 100 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine to eligible beneficiaries. The landmark figure was reached at 9:47 AM yesterday, according to the government's Co-WIN portal. India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021.

Meanwhile, the country witnessed a sharp rise in its daily Covid graph on Thursday as 18,454 new cases were reported. Besides, 160 people have died of Covid in the 24-hour period, taking the total number of virus-linked fatalities to 4,52,811.

