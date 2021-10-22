Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Achieves New Vaccine Feat With 100 Crore Jabs

New Delhi:
India achieved a significant feat on Thursday as it completed administering 100 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine to eligible beneficiaries. The landmark figure was reached at 9:47 AM yesterday, according to the government's Co-WIN portal. India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021.
Meanwhile, the country witnessed a sharp rise in its daily Covid graph on Thursday as 18,454 new cases were reported. Besides, 160 people have died of Covid in the 24-hour period, taking the total number of virus-linked fatalities to 4,52,811.
Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
Coronavirus: India's Journey To 1 Billion COVID-19 Shots. See Timeline
India on Thursday reached the milestone of one billion or 100 crore Covid shots administered in the country, the second after China to do so. India reached the landmark in 278 days, having begun the vaccination drive on January 16. Read here.
