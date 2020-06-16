Coronavirus Live Update: PM To Discuss Coronavirus Crisis With Chief Ministers

Coronavirus Cases India: The COVID-19 count in India has crossed the 3.3 lakh mark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold further consultations with chief ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday, as the government faces a worrying surge in coronavirus cases over the past fortnight.

The Prime Minister will hold a video conference with the heads of 21 states and union territories at 3 pm Tuesday, including Punjab, Assam, Kerala and all northeastern states. On Wednesday, also at 3 pm, he will meet with the 15 worst-affected - including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced a complete lockdown in Chennai and certain areas under it, including areas in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts from June 19 to 30.

Only the working of hospitals, laboratory and pharmacies will be allowed. No taxis, autos and private transport will be allowed to run except for emergencies. People will have to buy essential items from within a 2 km radius.

Essential services including shops selling milk, vegetables and fruits, mobile outlets, groceries will be open.

India's COVID-19 tally rose further on Monday to cross 3.3 lakh and the number of deaths surpassed 9,500 even as the central and state governments stepped up their focus on ramping up testing capabilities and availability of beds for treating those infected with the dreaded virus infection.

