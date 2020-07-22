Coronavirus India Live News Update: India's COVID Cases Cross 11.55 Lakh; Recovery Rate At 62.72%

Health Ministry said that India's COVID recovery rate is increasing day by day. (Representational)

India recorded 37,148 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total count of cases to 11,55,191, including 28,084 deaths, according to the government data. A total of 587 people died due to COVID-19-related symptoms in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with a total of 3,27,031 cases. The second worst-hit state, Tamil Nadu reported a total of 1,75,678 COVID-19 cases while Delhi reported cumulative 1,25,096 cases.

The Union Health Ministry said that the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is increasing day by day and on Tuesday it was 62.72 per cent.

The country's fatality rate also dropped significantly to 2.43 per cent from 3.36 per cent on June 17 due to effective clinical management of coronavirus cases, the Centre said, asserting the country has handled the pandemic "relatively well".

In India, the COVID-19 deaths per million population stand at 20.4 per million which is amongst lowest in the world, Rajesh Bhushan, officer on special duty in the Union health ministry, said.

