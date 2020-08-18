Coronavirus India Live News Update: India Records 26-Lakh Coronavirus Cases, Deaths Cross 50,000

Coronavirus: More than three crore samples have been tested so far, government data shows.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India has logged over 50,000 deaths linked to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said Monday morning. The country's Covid tally crossed the 26 lakh-mark today with about 58,000 fresh infections and 941 deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

It took about 200 days for India to cross 26 lakh cases. In July, the tally rose from six lakh cases at the beginning of the month to roughly 16 lakh cases by July 31.

About 10 lakh cases have been recorded this month. The country passed 20 lakh cases on August 6.

More than three crore samples have been tested so far, government data shows.

Aug 18, 2020 05:41 (IST) West Bengal's COVID-19 discharge rate improves to 75.02 per cent

West Bengal's COVID-19 discharge rate crossed the 75-per cent mark on Monday with the state reporting more recoveries, even as record 3,080 new cases were detected, as per an official bulletin.



The state's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,19,578 with reporting of the fresh cases. The count increased to 2,473 as 45 more people died, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said.



Total 2,932 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours, improving the discharge rate to 75.02, it added.



The national discharge rate was at 72.51 per cent, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.